Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus Atlanta, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Lefty Chris Sale is taking the mound Sunday for Atlanta, and Cruz will head to the bench after starting the previous six games. The shortstop has been scuffling at the plate recently with a .488 OPS and 43.6 percent strikeout rate in his past nine contests. Alika Williams is starting at shortstop and batting ninth Sunday.