Crus went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored during Thursday's 11-7 loss to the Dodgers.

Cruz took Evan Phillips yard in the eighth inning for a three-run shot, his first home run in 15 games. While 2024 hasn't been the breakout season that fantasy managers may have expected for the talented shortstop, Cruz has eight homers, 13 doubles and five stolen bases through 229 plate appearances.