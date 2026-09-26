Cruz was removed from Saturday's game against the Tigers due to an apparent injury, Dominic Campbell of SI.com reports.

Cruz's knee seemed to be bothering him after his foot got stuck in the grass while he made a sliding catch in the first inning, and he was eventually taken out of the game in the third. The Pirates should provide more information on his status in the near future, but with just one game left on the schedule after Saturday, Pittsburgh may opt to keep him on the sidelines no matter what.