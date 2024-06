Cruz went 1-for-4 with a single and two RBI in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old shortstop tied up the game with a two-run single off Lance Lynn in the fifth inning. Cruz now has eight RBI over his last seven games and his batting average in June has been a solid .286. He will carry a .248/.300/.432 slash line with nine home runs and 28 RBI into a weekend series at Colorado.