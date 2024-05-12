Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored Saturday against the Cubs.

Cruz got off to a slow start to the season, though he's managed multiple hits in four of his last five starts. He's hit .500 in that span, also hitting two home runs while collecting six RBI and five runs scored. Importantly, Cruz has greatly cut down on his strikeout rate, as he's punched out multiple times in a game only three times in his last 17 starts and struck out at just a 23.8 percent clip in that span.