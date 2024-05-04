Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

The 25-year-old shortstop had gone 17 straight games without a homer coming into Friday and nearly made it 18. but he got hold of a Jalen Beeks changeup in the ninth inning to make things close for the Pirates. It was Cruz's fourth long ball of the season and his first off a southpaw, and the RBI were his first since April 22. While the performance was encouraging, he still sports a disappointing .240/.287/.364 slash line through 33 contests with three steals, nine runs and 10 RBI.