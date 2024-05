Cruz went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Angels.

Cruz provided the majority of Pittsburgh's offense by delivering a double with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. He's had a productive start to Pittsburgh's homestead, collecting six hits in 18 at-bats while also homering twice and driving in seven. Even more important is that he has struck out only four times in that span, a significantly decreased rate from his 34.7 percent clip this season.