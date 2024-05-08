Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Cruz's recurring left ankle issues are not believing to be a long-term concern, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cruz played just nine games before a fractured left ankle ended his 2023 season. The ankle has since bothered him off-and-on during the 2024 season, including most recently during Monday's game versus the Angels. He's been able to mostly play through it, but you have to wonder whether it could be contributing to Cruz's disappointing .244/.293/.382 batting line. However, at least at this juncture, it does not appear the team is worried about Cruz's ankle problems becoming chronic.