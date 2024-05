Cruz is absent from the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.

Detroit is sending lefty ace Tarik Skubal to the hill in the first game of the doubleheader, so the left-handed-hitting Cruz will begin the contest on the bench. Cruz should be back in the lineup for second game, when the Tigers will start righty Keider Montero. Alika Williams is garnering the start at shortstop in the first tilt.