Priester (0-3) was hit with the loss Tuesday versus the Angels, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out one batter in 4.2 innings.

Priester was able to get through the first three innings of Tuesday's game without much trouble, but things took a turn in the fourth when he allowed a three-run homer to Kevin Pillar. A throwing error from Priester also extended the fifth inning, during which two more unearned runs came across to score. It was an all-around forgettable performance for the 23-year-old, who now holds a 3.86 ERA through four starts and will remain in search of his first win next week in Milwaukee.