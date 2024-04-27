Priester struck out six and gave up three hits and one walk over six scoreless innings during Friday's 3-0 loss in San Francisco. He didn't factor in the decision.

Priester and Giants starter Kyle Harrison each delivered six shutout frames, and the game remained a scoreless tie until Patrick Bailey's walk-off homer in the ninth. Priester surrendered three homers in his season debut versus Boston last week, but he looked much better Friday with 14 whiffs on 84 pitches (58 strikes). The strong performance should give the 23-year-old another turn through the rotation while Marco Gonzales remains sidelined by a forearm injury.