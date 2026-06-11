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Brewers' Quinn Priester: Returned from rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Brewers returned Priester (shoulder) from his rehab assignment at the Arizona Complex League on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Priester has struggled to gain any sort of momentum during his rehab outings, posting a 21.60 ERA in 10 innings between Triple-A and High-A, and more recently giving up three earned runs on one hit and five walks in 2.2 innings during his latest appearance in rookie ball. It's unknown what his next steps will be now that his rehab assignment has been paused, but he doesn't appear to be anywhere near a return to Milwaukee's rotation.

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