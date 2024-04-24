Priester is slated to make his next appearance as the starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Giants in San Francisco, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Earlier in the week, the Pirates listed Priester as their probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, but Pittsburgh is instead having Josh Fleming open Wednesday's contest for what will be a bullpen day. Priester won't have his turn in the rotation skipped, however, as the Pirates will simply push him back in the schedule a couple of days to have him start Friday's series opener at Oracle Park. Priester will look to rebound after he struggled mightily in his 2024 MLB debut this past Friday versus the Red Sox, taking a loss while allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk over 4.1 innings.