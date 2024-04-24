Priester is no longer scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Brewers, as Pirates manager Derek Shelton confirmed that Josh Fleming will get the nod instead, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Though Shelton didn't go into detail regarding the Bucs' pitching plans for Wednesday, Priester could still factor into the equation even though he won't be making his second start of the season. Fleming hasn't recorded more than five outs in any of his last eight appearances for Pittsburgh and likely won't be asked to work deep into Wednesday's contest, so Priester could be on tap to serve as a bulk reliever and cover multiple innings out of the bullpen. Deploying Priester in relief could yield better results for the young right-hander, who was roughed up by the Red Sox for five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk over 4.1 innings in his 2024 MLB debut this past Friday.