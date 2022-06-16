Contreras allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings versus the Cardinals on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Despite a rough outing, Contreras exited with the game tied at 4-4. He's now surrendered eight runs (six earned) in nine innings across his last two starts after having not allowed more than two runs in any of his first six appearances. He's still at a reasonable 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB across 32.1 innings in eight outings (five starts) this year. He's projected for a more favorable home start versus the Cubs next week.