Contreras walked six batters across four innings of work in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

Contreras is in competition for a rotation spot but has had an unimpressive showing this spring. Across four outings and 10.2 innings, he has just a 4:10 K:BB while giving up nine earned runs. Assuming he fails to secure a rotation spot, Contreras's tenure in Pittsburgh may be over as he is out of minor-league options.