Roansy Contreras: Released by Rockies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies released Contreras on Wednesday.
It's the first official transaction by new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta. Contreras was a late-season waiver claim of the Rockies, allowing eight runs over 8.1 innings before his season ended in late September due to a hand contusion.
