The Orioles selected Contreras' contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Contreras is slated to serve as a bulk reliever in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox in what will be his first appearance at the big-league level in 2025. The right-hander has produced a 3.73 ERA and 70:33 K:BB over 91.2 innings covering 14 starts and 14 relief appearances with Norfolk this season.