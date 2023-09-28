Manager Derek Shelton announced Thursday that Contreras has been shut down for the year, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Contreras could have maybe been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis for the Pirates' final regular-season series against the Marlins, but the 23-year-old right-hander will instead get an early start to his offseason regimen. He posted a disappointing 6.59 ERA over 68.1 major-league innings this year and also held an underwhelming 4.96 ERA in 32.2 innings at Triple-A.
