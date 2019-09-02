The Pirates outrighted Davis to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

Davis has spent the bulk of the campaign at Indianapolis, where he supplied a 5.64 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 52.2 innings. Those numbers didn't make a strong case for Davis to receive a September callup, so the Pirates elected to drop him from the 40-man roster to clear room for a more deserving option.

