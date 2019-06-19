Davis (finger) began a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Davis allowed one run across three innings in his first rehab start with Indianapolis, striking out two. He's expected to make at least one more rehab appearance before potentially rejoining the big club. With Trevor Williams (side) back from the IL and Jordan Lyles (hamstring) nearing a return, Davis may not have a rotation spot to assume once healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories