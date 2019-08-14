Davis (forearm) was activated off the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Davis originally landed on the IL in early June due to a blister but ended up missing extended time after the forearm injury cropped up during his rehab assignment. The 26-year-old has a 6.75 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB over 10.2 innings and should see the majors again this season, if only when rosters expand in September.