Lavarnway was outrighted from the Pirates' 40-man roster and will become a free agent, Jerry DiPaola of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Lavarnway elected to hit the free-agent market instead of remaining in the Pirates' system after appearing in just six big-league games in 2018. He spent a majority of the year with Triple-A Indianapolis, slashing .288/.375/.485 with nine home runs and 33 RBI in 77 games. The 31-year-old will look to latch on as catching depth with a new organization.