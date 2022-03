The Tigers informed Lavarnway on Monday that he won't be included on the Opening Day roster, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Lavarnway will remain a participant in big-league camp for the next few days before joining Triple-A Toledo on Friday as the affiliate prepares for the start of the minor-league season. He'll likely be the No. 4 option on the Tigers' organization depth chart at catcher behind Tucker Barnhart, Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau.