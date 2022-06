Lavarnway was acquired by the Marlins from the Tigers on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lavarnway missed out on Detroit's Opening Day roster and will now joined Miami, where he appeared in five major-league games during 2020. The 34-year-old should provide catching depth at the Triple-A level, where he has a .281/.385/.459 slash line in 44 games this year.