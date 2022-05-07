site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Sam Howard: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
May 7, 2022
Howard was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday.
Howard had already lost his spot on the active roster when rosters shrunk to 26 players Monday. He'll now lose his spot on the 40-man as well as the Pirates clear space to select Michael Perez's contract.
