The Pirates activated Howard (back) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The transaction comes one day after Howard made his first appearance for Indianapolis and the second of his rehab assignment after he opened the season the shelf due to a back strain. He recorded five outs in Tuesday's relief outing, so Howard looks like he'll face no restrictions moving forward. If he performs well over an extended stretch at Indianapolis, Howard could put himself on the radar for a call-up to the big club.