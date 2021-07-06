Anderson signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Monday, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
Oakland's Triple-A Las Vegas released Anderson June 17 after he posted a 3.60 ERA in 15 innings this season. Now the righty, who has a career 6.15 ERA in 33.2 big-league innings between 2018 and 2019, joins the Pirates' minor-league system.
