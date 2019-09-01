Athletics' Tanner Anderson: Bounced from 40-man
The Athletics designated Anderson for assignment Sunday.
Oakland bumped Anderson off its 40-man roster to clear a spot for starting pitcher Sean Manaea (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Anderson previously made five starts with Oakland earlier this season, posting a 6.04 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 22.1 innings before being demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas in late July.
