The Athletics designated Anderson for assignment Sunday.

Oakland bumped Anderson off its 40-man roster to clear a spot for starting pitcher Sean Manaea (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Anderson previously made five starts with Oakland earlier this season, posting a 6.04 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 22.1 innings before being demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas in late July.

More News
Our Latest Stories