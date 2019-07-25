Athletics' Tanner Anderson: Sent back to Triple-A
The Athletics optioned Anderson to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
His demotion will clear a spot on the active roster for Brett Anderson (finger), who is expected to be reinstated from the paternity list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Rangers. Tanner Anderson was only up with the big club for Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Astros and went unused out of the bullpen.
