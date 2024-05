Harrington (shoulder) has been sent to Single-A Bradenton to begin a rehab assignment, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harrington has been sidelined since late March with a right rotator cuff strain and is finally ready to pitch in games. The 22-year-old will likely be assigned to Double-A Altoona eventually after finishing the 2023 campaign at Single-A Greensboro.