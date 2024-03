Harrington will be examined for a right shoulder injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harrington had been scheduled to appear in the Spring Breakout series, but that will not happen now. The 22-year-old was a first-round pick of the Pirates in the 2022 Draft and had an excellent first pro season, collecting a 3.53 ERA and 146:41 K:BB over 127.1 frames between Low-A Bradenton and High-A Greensboro.