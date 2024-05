Double-A Altoona reinstated Harrington (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Sunday.

Harrington opened the season on the shelf due to a right rotator cuff strain but has been given the green light to join the Pirates' Eastern League affiliate after one rehab start with Single-A Bradenton. He was sharp over his three-inning start for Bradenton on Tuesday, striking out three while allowing no runs on one hit and one walk.