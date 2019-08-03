Rios was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Rios has shown very little in 55 career big-league innings, recording a 6.38 ERA, walking 10.5 percent of opposing batters while striking out a modest 21.4 percent. He's spent most of the season at the Triple-A level, where he's struggled to a 7.41 ERA for Lehigh Valley, and will presumably remain there with his new organization.