The Pirates placed De Los Santos on the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday.
Pittsburgh will get reliever Duane Underwood (illness) back from the COVID-19-related IL on Sunday, only to lose another bullpen arm to the same inactive list. Provided he makes a quick recovery from the illness and doesn't experience overly severe symptoms of the virus, De Los Santos should have a good chance to rejoin the Pittsburgh bullpen before the All-Star break. Over 12.2 innings with the big club this season, De Los Santos has picked up two saves to go with a 2.84 ERA and 0.95 WHIP.