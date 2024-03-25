The Yankees reassigned De Los Santos to minor-league camp Monday.
De Los Santos was blasted for six runs (five earned) over just 2.1 frames this spring. He will provide some relief depth at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
