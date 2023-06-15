Pittsburgh recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A Indianapolis.
De Los Santos has struggled to a 6.65 ERA in 21.2 innings this season at the Triple-A level, but the Pirates need a fresh bullpen arm with Colin Holderman (wrist) landing on the 15-day injured list.
