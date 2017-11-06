Jimenez cleared waivers and was offered an outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Now that he's cleared waivers, Jimenez can choose to accept the assignment to Round Rock or become a free agent. The 27-year-old backstop had a lackluster 2017 campaign. Over 51 games with Round Rock he hit .245 with a .673 OPS. Strikeouts were a problem for Jimenez, as he struck out in 45 of his 207 plate appearances.