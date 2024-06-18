The top player from the last IL stash rankings, Trea Turner, made his return Monday, and other long-term stashables like Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer and Bobby Miller are also set to come back this week. That's the good news -- and it's indeed very good given how long they've had to occupy an IL spot for your Fantasy team.

The bad news is that other stalwarts like Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Michael Harris will now be occupying those spots instead.

Yes, the shakeup to the IL stash rankings is real with the season nearing its halfway point. Other players who once seemed so far off are now on the verge of returning, with Josh Jung, Jeffrey Springs and Clayton Kershaw recently beginning rehab assignments. You can see how far they've moved up this list.

There will come a point, as the calendar begins to dwindle, when players who suffer long-term injuries won't be as worth the wait because the payoff will be so minimal. Since we're not quite over the hump yet, though, Betts and Yamamoto both still place in the top five for me.