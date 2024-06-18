Usually for the Bullpen Report, I break down 8-10 bullpens in the midst of serious closer turmoil.
But this season has been remarkably stable on the closer front. Sure, the Blue Jays and Cubs are having issues right now, but two points of turmoil aren't enough to carry a whole report. So rather than narrowing the focus during this period of relative quiet, I've opted to widen the focus, giving a broad overview of the closer scenario for all 30 teams.
I did something similar at the start of the season, so consider this the midseason update. It's a couple weeks early, perhaps, but again, I can't control when the discord happens.
One additional line item for this midseason edition is "chances of trade shakeup," which refers to the likelihood of a team making a trade that would disrupt the closer role, whether through an acquisition or a departure. The other line items should be self-explanatory.
Note: "Pecking order" refers to rosterability in Fantasy and not necessarily who's first in line for saves (though it's usually one and the same).
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias
A.J. Minter (hip inflammation) is currently on the IL but should return soon to reclaim eighth-inning duties.
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Craig Kimbrel
|Pecking order
Kenley Jansen BOS RP
Chris Martin BOS RP
Justin Slaten BOS RP
Brennan Bernardino BOS RP
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Hector Neris
Neris' struggles may force manager Craig Counsell to make a change, but the change may be to abandon roles completely and figure it out on the fly since there is no obvious replacement.
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Michael Kopech (maybe)
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Alexis Diaz
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Emmanuel Clase
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Tyler Kinley (maybe)
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Jason Foley
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Josh Hader
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of trade shakeup: high
Who's rosterable? James McArthur
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of trade shakeup: high
Who's rosterable? Carlos Estevez
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Evan Phillips
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: high
Who's rosterable? Tanner Scott
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Devin Williams, Trevor Megill, Bryan Hudson
Williams has been out all season with fractures in his back, allowing Trevor Megill to step into the role (and thrive). Williams figures to reclaim the role when he returns, though, which is expected to happen after the All-Star break.
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax
Duran has occasionally been used in the eighth inning rather than the ninth and hasn't been quite as overpowering this year, whether in terms of velocity or strikeouts.
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Edwin DIaz
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Clay Holmes
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Mason Miller
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Jose Alvarado, Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm
Jose Alvarado and Jeff Hoffman function as more of a closing tandem for the Phillies, which is why "confidence in top guy" rates as "low." Both have been excellent when tasked with closing, though.
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? David Bednar
|Pecking order
Robert Suarez SD RP
Jeremiah Estrada SD RP
Wandy Peralta SD RP
Enyel De Los Santos SD RP
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Robert Suarez, Jeremiah Estrada
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Camilo Doval
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Andres Munoz, Ryne Stanek
Munoz is clearly the Mariners' top reliever, but manager Scott Servais has always been flighty about bullpen roles and has lately had him working the eighth inning rather than the ninth, allowing Stanek to vulture saves. It's likely a short-term development, though.
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Pete Fairbanks
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Kirby Yates
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano, Chad Green
Green figures to handle the Blue Jays' next save chance now that Yimi Garcia has landed on the IL with elbow ulnar neuritis. But Garcia himself was filling in for Jordan Romano, who's nearing a return from his own IL stint for elbow inflammation.
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: high
Who's rosterable? Kyle Finnegan