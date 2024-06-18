Usually for the Bullpen Report, I break down 8-10 bullpens in the midst of serious closer turmoil.

But this season has been remarkably stable on the closer front. Sure, the Blue Jays and Cubs are having issues right now, but two points of turmoil aren't enough to carry a whole report. So rather than narrowing the focus during this period of relative quiet, I've opted to widen the focus, giving a broad overview of the closer scenario for all 30 teams.

I did something similar at the start of the season, so consider this the midseason update. It's a couple weeks early, perhaps, but again, I can't control when the discord happens.

One additional line item for this midseason edition is "chances of trade shakeup," which refers to the likelihood of a team making a trade that would disrupt the closer role, whether through an acquisition or a departure. The other line items should be self-explanatory.

Note: "Pecking order" refers to rosterability in Fantasy and not necessarily who's first in line for saves (though it's usually one and the same).

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of trade shakeup: low

Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of trade shakeup: low

Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias

A.J. Minter (hip inflammation) is currently on the IL but should return soon to reclaim eighth-inning duties.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of trade shakeup: low

Who's rosterable? Craig Kimbrel

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of trade shakeup: low

Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of trade shakeup: medium

Who's rosterable? Hector Neris

Neris' struggles may force manager Craig Counsell to make a change, but the change may be to abandon roles completely and figure it out on the fly since there is no obvious replacement.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of trade shakeup: medium

Who's rosterable? Michael Kopech (maybe)

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of trade shakeup: low

Who's rosterable? Alexis Diaz

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of trade shakeup: low

Who's rosterable? Emmanuel Clase

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of trade shakeup: low

Who's rosterable? Tyler Kinley (maybe)

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of trade shakeup: low

Who's rosterable? Jason Foley

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of trade shakeup: low

Who's rosterable? Josh Hader

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of trade shakeup: high

Who's rosterable? James McArthur

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of trade shakeup: high

Who's rosterable? Carlos Estevez

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of trade shakeup: medium

Who's rosterable? Evan Phillips

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of trade shakeup: high

Who's rosterable? Tanner Scott

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of trade shakeup: low

Who's rosterable? Devin Williams, Trevor Megill, Bryan Hudson

Williams has been out all season with fractures in his back, allowing Trevor Megill to step into the role (and thrive). Williams figures to reclaim the role when he returns, though, which is expected to happen after the All-Star break.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of trade shakeup: low

Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax

Duran has occasionally been used in the eighth inning rather than the ninth and hasn't been quite as overpowering this year, whether in terms of velocity or strikeouts.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of trade shakeup: medium

Who's rosterable? Edwin DIaz

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of trade shakeup: medium

Who's rosterable? Clay Holmes

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of trade shakeup: low

Who's rosterable? Mason Miller

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of trade shakeup: medium

Who's rosterable? Jose Alvarado, Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm

Jose Alvarado and Jeff Hoffman function as more of a closing tandem for the Phillies, which is why "confidence in top guy" rates as "low." Both have been excellent when tasked with closing, though.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of trade shakeup: low

Who's rosterable? David Bednar

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of trade shakeup: low

Who's rosterable? Robert Suarez, Jeremiah Estrada

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of trade shakeup: medium

Who's rosterable? Camilo Doval

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of trade shakeup: low

Who's rosterable? Andres Munoz, Ryne Stanek

Munoz is clearly the Mariners' top reliever, but manager Scott Servais has always been flighty about bullpen roles and has lately had him working the eighth inning rather than the ninth, allowing Stanek to vulture saves. It's likely a short-term development, though.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of trade shakeup: medium

Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of trade shakeup: medium

Who's rosterable? Pete Fairbanks

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of trade shakeup: medium

Who's rosterable? Kirby Yates

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of trade shakeup: medium

Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano, Chad Green

Green figures to handle the Blue Jays' next save chance now that Yimi Garcia has landed on the IL with elbow ulnar neuritis. But Garcia himself was filling in for Jordan Romano, who's nearing a return from his own IL stint for elbow inflammation.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of trade shakeup: high

Who's rosterable? Kyle Finnegan