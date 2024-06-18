jose-alvarado.jpg

Usually for the Bullpen Report, I break down 8-10 bullpens in the midst of serious closer turmoil.

But this season has been remarkably stable on the closer front. Sure, the Blue Jays and Cubs are having issues right now, but two points of turmoil aren't enough to carry a whole report. So rather than narrowing the focus during this period of relative quiet, I've opted to widen the focus, giving a broad overview of the closer scenario for all 30 teams.

I did something similar at the start of the season, so consider this the midseason update. It's a couple weeks early, perhaps, but again, I can't control when the discord happens.

One additional line item for this midseason edition is "chances of trade shakeup," which refers to the likelihood of a team making a trade that would disrupt the closer role, whether through an acquisition or a departure. The other line items should be self-explanatory.

Note: "Pecking order" refers to rosterability in Fantasy and not necessarily who's first in line for saves (though it's usually one and the same).

Arizona Diamondbacks
Pecking order
player headshot
Paul Sewald ARI RP
player headshot
Ryan Thompson ARI RP
player headshot
Justin Martinez ARI RP
player headshot
Kevin Ginkel ARI RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald

Atlanta Braves
Pecking order
player headshot
Raisel Iglesias ATL RP
player headshot
A.J. Minter ATL RP
player headshot
Joe Jimenez ATL RP
player headshot
Pierce Johnson ATL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias

A.J. Minter (hip inflammation) is currently on the IL but should return soon to reclaim eighth-inning duties.

Baltimore Orioles
Pecking order
player headshot
Craig Kimbrel BAL RP
player headshot
Yennier Cano BAL RP
player headshot
Jacob Webb BAL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Craig Kimbrel

Boston Red Sox
Pecking order
player headshot
Kenley Jansen BOS RP
player headshot
Chris Martin BOS RP
player headshot
Justin Slaten BOS RP
player headshot
Brennan Bernardino BOS RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen

Chicago Cubs
Pecking order
player headshot
Hector Neris CHC RP
player headshot
Mark Leiter CHC RP
player headshot
Hayden Wesneski CHC RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Hector Neris

Neris' struggles may force manager Craig Counsell to make a change, but the change may be to abandon roles completely and figure it out on the fly since there is no obvious replacement.

Chicago White Sox
Pecking order
player headshot
Michael Kopech CHW RP
player headshot
John Brebbia CHW RP
player headshot
Steven Wilson CHW RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Michael Kopech (maybe)

Cincinnati Reds
Pecking order
player headshot
Alexis Diaz CIN RP
player headshot
Fernando Cruz CIN RP
player headshot
Sam Moll CIN RP
player headshot
Lucas Sims CIN RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Alexis Diaz

Cleveland Guardians
Pecking order
player headshot
Emmanuel Clase CLE RP
player headshot
Hunter Gaddis CLE RP
player headshot
Cade Smith CLE RP
player headshot
Scott Barlow CLE RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Emmanuel Clase

Colorado Rockies
Pecking order
player headshot
Tyler Kinley COL RP
player headshot
Jalen Beeks COL RP
player headshot
Justin Lawrence COL RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Tyler Kinley (maybe)

Detroit Tigers
Pecking order
player headshot
Jason Foley DET RP
player headshot
Shelby Miller DET RP
player headshot
Tyler Holton DET RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Jason Foley

Houston Astros
Pecking order
player headshot
Josh Hader HOU RP
player headshot
Bryan Abreu HOU RP
player headshot
Ryan Pressly HOU RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Josh Hader

Kansas City Royals
Pecking order
player headshot
James McArthur KC RP
player headshot
John Schreiber KC RP
player headshot
Angel Zerpa KC RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of trade shakeup: high
Who's rosterable? James McArthur

Los Angeles Angels
Pecking order
player headshot
Carlos Estevez LAA RP
player headshot
Luis Garcia LAA RP
player headshot
Matt Moore LAA RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of trade shakeup: high
Who's rosterable? Carlos Estevez

Los Angeles Dodgers
Pecking order
player headshot
Evan Phillips LAD RP
player headshot
Daniel Hudson LAD RP
player headshot
Blake Treinen LAD RP
player headshot
Alex Vesia LAD RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Evan Phillips

Miami Marlins
Pecking order
player headshot
Tanner Scott MIA RP
player headshot
Anthony Bender MIA RP
player headshot
Calvin Faucher MIA RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: high
Who's rosterable? Tanner Scott

Milwaukee Brewers
Pecking order
player headshot
Devin Williams MIL RP
player headshot
Trevor Megill MIL RP
player headshot
Bryan Hudson MIL RP
player headshot
Joel Payamps MIL RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Devin Williams, Trevor Megill, Bryan Hudson

Williams has been out all season with fractures in his back, allowing Trevor Megill to step into the role (and thrive). Williams figures to reclaim the role when he returns, though, which is expected to happen after the All-Star break.

Minnesota Twins
Pecking order
player headshot
Jhoan Duran MIN RP
player headshot
Griffin Jax MIN RP
player headshot
Jorge Alcala MIN RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax

Duran has occasionally been used in the eighth inning rather than the ninth and hasn't been quite as overpowering this year, whether in terms of velocity or strikeouts.

New York Mets
Pecking order
player headshot
Edwin Diaz NYM RP
player headshot
Reed Garrett NYM RP
player headshot
Dedniel Nunez NYM RP
player headshot
Adam Ottavino NYM RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Edwin DIaz

New York Yankees
Pecking order
player headshot
Clay Holmes NYY RP
player headshot
Luke Weaver NYY RP
player headshot
Tommy Kahnle NYY RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Clay Holmes

Oakland Athletics
Pecking order
player headshot
Mason Miller OAK RP
player headshot
Lucas Erceg OAK RP
player headshot
Austin Adams OAK RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Mason Miller

Philadelphia Phillies
Pecking order
player headshot
Jose Alvarado PHI RP
player headshot
Jeff Hoffman PHI RP
player headshot
Matt Strahm PHI RP
player headshot
Orion Kerkering PHI RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Jose Alvarado, Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm

Jose Alvarado and Jeff Hoffman function as more of a closing tandem for the Phillies, which is why "confidence in top guy" rates as "low." Both have been excellent when tasked with closing, though.

Pittsburgh Pirates
Pecking order
player headshot
David Bednar PIT RP
player headshot
Aroldis Chapman PIT RP
player headshot
Colin Holderman PIT RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? David Bednar

San Diego Padres
Pecking order
player headshot
Robert Suarez SD RP
player headshot
Jeremiah Estrada SD RP
player headshot
Wandy Peralta SD RP
player headshot
Enyel De Los Santos SD RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Robert Suarez, Jeremiah Estrada

San Francisco Giants
Pecking order
player headshot
Camilo Doval SF RP
player headshot
Tyler Rogers SF RP
player headshot
Ryan Walker SF RP
player headshot
Taylor Rogers SF RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Camilo Doval

Seattle Mariners
Pecking order
player headshot
Andres Munoz SEA RP
player headshot
Ryne Stanek SEA RP
player headshot
Tayler Saucedo SEA RP
player headshot
Trent Thornton SEA RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: low
Who's rosterable? Andres Munoz, Ryne Stanek

Munoz is clearly the Mariners' top reliever, but manager Scott Servais has always been flighty about bullpen roles and has lately had him working the eighth inning rather than the ninth, allowing Stanek to vulture saves. It's likely a short-term development, though.

St. Louis Cardinals
Pecking order
player headshot
Ryan Helsley STL RP
player headshot
JoJo Romero STL RP
player headshot
Andrew Kittredge STL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley

Tampa Bay Rays
Pecking order
player headshot
Pete Fairbanks TB RP
player headshot
Jason Adam TB RP
player headshot
Garrett Cleavinger TB RP
player headshot
Colin Poche TB RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Pete Fairbanks

Texas Rangers
Pecking order
player headshot
Kirby Yates TEX RP
player headshot
David Robertson TEX RP
player headshot
Jose Leclerc TEX RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Kirby Yates

Toronto Blue Jays
Pecking order
player headshot
Jordan Romano TOR RP
player headshot
Chad Green TOR RP
player headshot
Yimi Garcia TOR RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: medium
Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano, Chad Green

Green figures to handle the Blue Jays' next save chance now that Yimi Garcia has landed on the IL with elbow ulnar neuritis. But Garcia himself was filling in for Jordan Romano, who's nearing a return from his own IL stint for elbow inflammation.

Washington Nationals
Pecking order
player headshot
Kyle Finnegan WAS RP
player headshot
Hunter Harvey WAS RP
player headshot
Dylan Floro WAS RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of trade shakeup: high
Who's rosterable? Kyle Finnegan