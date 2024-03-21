A couple weeks ago, relief pitcher was looking as stable as it had in years.
All but five teams had a clear favorite for saves, and that favorite had become such by merit rather than happenstance. The trend toward committees seemed to be in retreat, and all seemed right in the world.
But then came to the injuries to Devin Williams and Jhoan Duran. It doesn't seem like Jordan Romano and David Bednar are quite right either.
So the mess has returned, and while it's still not as bad as a year ago, I figured you might appreciate having an easy reference for every team's relevant relievers.
That's what this is. For all 30 teams, I've come up with what I consider to be the pecking order for saves. It should help you identify targets for holds as well, in leagues where those matter.
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Craig Kimbrel
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Adbert Alzolay, Hector Neris
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Michael Kopech
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Alexis Diaz
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Emmanuel Clase
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Tyler Kinley, Justin Lawrence
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medum
Who's rosterable? Alex Lange
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Will Smith
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Carlos Estevez, Robert Stephenson
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Evan Phillips
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Tanner Scott
|Pecking order
Joel Payamps MIL RP
Abner Uribe MIL RP
Trevor Megill MIL RP
Hoby Milner MIL RP
Devin Williams MIL RP
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Joel Payamps, Abner Uribe, Devin Williams
|Pecking order
Brock Stewart MIN RP
Griffin Jax MIN RP
Caleb Thielbar MIN RP
Steven Okert MIN RP
Jhoan Duran MIN RP
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran, Brock Stewart, Griffin Jax
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Edwin DIaz
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Clay Holmes
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Mason Miller
|Pecking order
Jose Alvarado PHI RP
Jeff Hoffman PHI RP
Gregory Soto PHI RP
Orion Kerkering PHI RP
Seranthony Dominguez PHI RP
Matt Strahm PHI RP
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Jose Alvarado
Confidence in top guy: medium (due to injury)
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? David Bednar, Aroldis Chapman
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Robert Suarez, Yuki Matsui
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Camilo Doval
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Andres Munoz, Matt Brash
|Pecking order
Ryan Helsley STL RP
Giovanny Gallegos STL RP
JoJo Romero STL RP
Andrew Kittredge STL RP
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Peter Fairbanks, Jason Adam
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Jose Leclerc, David Robertson
|Pecking order
Jordan Romano TOR RP
Erik Swanson TOR RP
Tim Mayza TOR RP
Yimi Garcia TOR RP
Nate Pearson TOR RP
Confidence in top guy: medium (due to injury)
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey