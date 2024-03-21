A couple weeks ago, relief pitcher was looking as stable as it had in years.

All but five teams had a clear favorite for saves, and that favorite had become such by merit rather than happenstance. The trend toward committees seemed to be in retreat, and all seemed right in the world.

But then came to the injuries to Devin Williams and Jhoan Duran. It doesn't seem like Jordan Romano and David Bednar are quite right either.

So the mess has returned, and while it's still not as bad as a year ago, I figured you might appreciate having an easy reference for every team's relevant relievers.

That's what this is. For all 30 teams, I've come up with what I consider to be the pecking order for saves. It should help you identify targets for holds as well, in leagues where those matter.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Craig Kimbrel

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Adbert Alzolay, Hector Neris

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Michael Kopech

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Alexis Diaz

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Emmanuel Clase

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Tyler Kinley, Justin Lawrence

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medum

Who's rosterable? Alex Lange

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Will Smith

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Carlos Estevez, Robert Stephenson

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Evan Phillips

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Tanner Scott

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Joel Payamps, Abner Uribe, Devin Williams

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran, Brock Stewart, Griffin Jax

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Edwin DIaz

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Clay Holmes

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Mason Miller

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Jose Alvarado

Confidence in top guy: medium (due to injury)

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? David Bednar, Aroldis Chapman

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Robert Suarez, Yuki Matsui

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Camilo Doval

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Andres Munoz, Matt Brash

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Peter Fairbanks, Jason Adam

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Jose Leclerc, David Robertson

Confidence in top guy: medium (due to injury)

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey