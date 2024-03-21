adbert-alzolay.jpg

A couple weeks ago, relief pitcher was looking as stable as it had in years.

All but five teams had a clear favorite for saves, and that favorite had become such by merit rather than happenstance. The trend toward committees seemed to be in retreat, and all seemed right in the world.

But then came to the injuries to Devin Williams and Jhoan Duran. It doesn't seem like Jordan Romano and David Bednar are quite right either.

So the mess has returned, and while it's still not as bad as a year ago, I figured you might appreciate having an easy reference for every team's relevant relievers.

That's what this is. For all 30 teams, I've come up with what I consider to be the pecking order for saves. It should help you identify targets for holds as well, in leagues where those matter.

Arizona Diamondbacks
Pecking order
player headshot
Paul Sewald ARI RP
player headshot
Kevin Ginkel ARI RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald

Atlanta Braves
Pecking order
player headshot
Raisel Iglesias ATL RP
player headshot
A.J. Minter ATL RP
player headshot
Pierce Johnson ATL RP
player headshot
Joe Jimenez ATL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias

Baltimore Orioles
Pecking order
player headshot
Craig Kimbrel BAL RP
player headshot
Yennier Cano BAL RP
player headshot
Danny Coulombe BAL RP
player headshot
Dillon Tate BAL RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Craig Kimbrel

Boston Red Sox
Pecking order
player headshot
Kenley Jansen BOS RP
player headshot
Chris Martin BOS RP
player headshot
Josh Winckowski BOS RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen

Chicago Cubs
Pecking order
player headshot
Adbert Alzolay CHC RP
player headshot
Hector Neris CHC RP
player headshot
Julian Merryweather CHC RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Adbert Alzolay, Hector Neris

Chicago White Sox
Pecking order
player headshot
Michael Kopech CHW SP
player headshot
Jordan Leasure CHW RP
player headshot
John Brebbia CHW RP
player headshot
Steven Wilson CHW RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Michael Kopech

Cincinnati Reds
Pecking order
player headshot
Alexis Diaz CIN RP
player headshot
Emilio Pagan CIN RP
player headshot
Lucas Sims CIN RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Alexis Diaz

Cleveland Guardians
Pecking order
player headshot
Emmanuel Clase CLE RP
player headshot
James Karinchak CLE RP
player headshot
Scott Barlow CLE RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Emmanuel Clase

Colorado Rockies
Pecking order
player headshot
Tyler Kinley COL RP
player headshot
Justin Lawrence COL RP
player headshot
Jacob Bird COL RP
player headshot
Nick Mears COL RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Tyler Kinley, Justin Lawrence

Detroit Tigers
Pecking order
player headshot
Alex Lange DET RP
player headshot
Shelby Miller DET RP
player headshot
Jason Foley DET RP
player headshot
Tyler Holton DET RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medum
Who's rosterable? Alex Lange

Houston Astros
Pecking order
player headshot
Josh Hader HOU RP
player headshot
Bryan Abreu HOU RP
player headshot
Ryan Pressly HOU RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu

Kansas City Royals
Pecking order
player headshot
Will Smith KC RP
player headshot
James McArthur KC RP
player headshot
John Schreiber KC RP
player headshot
Nick Anderson KC RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Will Smith

Los Angeles Angels
Pecking order
player headshot
Carlos Estevez LAA RP
player headshot
Robert Stephenson LAA RP
player headshot
Matt Moore LAA RP
player headshot
Jose Soriano LAA RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Carlos Estevez, Robert Stephenson

Los Angeles Dodgers
Pecking order
player headshot
Evan Phillips LAD RP
player headshot
Brusdar Graterol LAD RP
player headshot
Joe Kelly LAD RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Evan Phillips

Miami Marlins
Pecking order
player headshot
Tanner Scott MIA RP
player headshot
Andrew Nardi MIA RP
player headshot
Sixto Sanchez MIA SP
player headshot
Anthony Bender MIA RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Tanner Scott

Milwaukee Brewers
Pecking order
player headshot
Joel Payamps MIL RP
player headshot
Abner Uribe MIL RP
player headshot
Trevor Megill MIL RP
player headshot
Hoby Milner MIL RP
player headshot
Devin Williams MIL RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Joel Payamps, Abner Uribe, Devin Williams

Minnesota Twins
Pecking order
player headshot
Brock Stewart MIN RP
player headshot
Griffin Jax MIN RP
player headshot
Caleb Thielbar MIN RP
player headshot
Steven Okert MIN RP
player headshot
Jhoan Duran MIN RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran, Brock Stewart, Griffin Jax

New York Mets
Pecking order
player headshot
Edwin Diaz NYM RP
player headshot
Adam Ottavino NYM RP
player headshot
Brooks Raley NYM RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Edwin DIaz

New York Yankees
Pecking order
player headshot
Clay Holmes NYY RP
player headshot
Ian Hamilton NYY RP
player headshot
Jonathan Loaisiga NYY RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Clay Holmes

Oakland Athletics
Pecking order
player headshot
Mason Miller OAK SP
player headshot
Lucas Erceg OAK RP
player headshot
Dany Jimenez OAK RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Mason Miller

Philadelphia Phillies
Pecking order
player headshot
Jose Alvarado PHI RP
player headshot
Jeff Hoffman PHI RP
player headshot
Gregory Soto PHI RP
player headshot
Orion Kerkering PHI RP
player headshot
Seranthony Dominguez PHI RP
player headshot
Matt Strahm PHI RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Jose Alvarado

Pittsburgh Pirates
Pecking order
player headshot
David Bednar PIT RP
player headshot
Aroldis Chapman PIT RP
player headshot
Colin Holderman PIT RP
player headshot
Ryan Borucki PIT RP

Confidence in top guy: medium (due to injury)
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? David Bednar, Aroldis Chapman

San Diego Padres
Pecking order
player headshot
Robert Suarez SD RP
player headshot
Yuki Matsui SD RP
player headshot
Enyel De Los Santos SD RP
player headshot
Wandy Peralta SD RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Robert Suarez, Yuki Matsui

San Francisco Giants
Pecking order
player headshot
Camilo Doval SF RP
player headshot
Tyler Rogers SF RP
player headshot
Taylor Rogers SF RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Camilo Doval

Seattle Mariners
Pecking order
player headshot
Andres Munoz SEA RP
player headshot
Matt Brash SEA RP
player headshot
Gabe Speier SEA RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Andres Munoz, Matt Brash

St. Louis Cardinals
Pecking order
player headshot
Ryan Helsley STL RP
player headshot
Giovanny Gallegos STL RP
player headshot
JoJo Romero STL RP
player headshot
Andrew Kittredge STL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley

Tampa Bay Rays
Pecking order
player headshot
Pete Fairbanks TB RP
player headshot
Jason Adam TB RP
player headshot
Colin Poche TB RP
player headshot
Phil Maton TB RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Peter Fairbanks, Jason Adam

Texas Rangers
Pecking order
player headshot
Jose Leclerc TEX RP
player headshot
David Robertson TEX RP
player headshot
Kirby Yates TEX RP
player headshot
Josh Sborz TEX RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Jose Leclerc, David Robertson

Toronto Blue Jays
Pecking order
player headshot
Jordan Romano TOR RP
player headshot
Erik Swanson TOR RP
player headshot
Tim Mayza TOR RP
player headshot
Yimi Garcia TOR RP
player headshot
Nate Pearson TOR RP

Confidence in top guy: medium (due to injury)
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano

Washington Nationals
Pecking order
player headshot
Kyle Finnegan WAS RP
player headshot
Hunter Harvey WAS RP
player headshot
Tanner Rainey WAS RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey