Bradford (ribs) played catch Monday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

According to MLB.com, manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that Bradford could be cleared to begin throwing off a mound at some point later on this week during the Rangers' six-game homestand. Bradford was originally placed on the 15-day injured list April 14 with lower-back soreness, but follow-up tests revealed that the southpaw had a "very small" stress fracture on the 12th rib on the right side of his body. Bochy said that the Rangers are expecting Bradford to be sidelined for another month, which would put him in line for a return around the middle of June. Bradford went 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA in three starts prior to landing on the IL, but the Rangers may not have a rotation spot available for him once he's healthy.