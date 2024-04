Bradford was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with back soreness, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.comreports.

Bradford earned a longer look in Texas' starting rotation after he started the season 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB over 19.1 innings, but he'll now be unavailable due to the back issue. Michael Lorenzen will take the open spot in the rotation, starting Monday at Detroit.