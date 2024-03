Bradford will start Saturday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Bradford is in the Rangers' rotation as Michael Lorenzen (neck) builds up his workload. Barring any additional injury to the team's pitching staff, he'll shift to a relief role or be optioned to Triple-A Round Rock after a few turns as a starter. Bradford made his big-league debut in 2023, posting a 5.30 ERA across 56 innings, though he managed a more impressive 1.21 WHIP and 51:12 K:BB.