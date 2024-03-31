Bradford (1-0) earned a victory Saturday versus the Cubs, permitting two runs on three hits and a walk over five frames. He struck out six.

Bradford left a fastball up in the second inning to Dansby Swanson, who deposited it over the left-field wall for a two-run homer. That wound up being the only damage against the left-hander, as he needed just 76 pitches to cruise through his five frames. Bradford is expected to lose his spot in the Rangers' rotation once Michael Lorenzen (neck) is deemed ready, but he should get at least one more turn.