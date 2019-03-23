Sadzeck allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one over two innings Friday against the Cubs.

Sadzeck is fighting for a one of the final spots in the bullpen and hasn't earned it based on his spring performance. Friday's results pushed his ERA to 8.59, and he's walked eight over 7.1 innings. The right-hander is out of options, which could work in his favor, but the Rangers need to decide if he's a power arm with potential or a power arm that will never materialize as they want.

