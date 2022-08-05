Sadzeck signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Sadzeck was designated for assignment by the Brewers on July 25 and elected free agency rather than accept an outright assignment. He's now found a new opportunity and could make his way to the big-league roster in Washington by season's end.
More News
-
Connor Sadzeck: Becomes free agent•
-
Brewers' Connor Sadzeck: Designated for assignment•
-
Brewers' Connor Sadzeck: Returns to majors with Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Connor Sadzeck: Gets invite to Brewers camp•
-
White Sox's Connor Sadzeck: Demoted to minors•
-
White Sox's Connor Sadzeck: Joining White Sox for camp•