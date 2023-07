The Twins released Sadzeck on July 5.

Sadzeck, who made a pair of relief appearances in the majors with the Brewers last season, had pitched exclusively for the Twins' Triple-A affiliate at St. Paul in 2023. Over 35 innings in the International League, the 31-year-old reliever compiled a 5.40 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 42:26 K:BB.