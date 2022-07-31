Sadzeck elected free agency on Saturday rather than accept an outright assignment, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Sadzeck was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Monday and will now be free to sign with any team. He pitched primarily with Triple-A Nashville this season and maintained an impressive 0.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB across 28 innings while appearing exclusively as a reliever.