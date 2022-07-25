Sadzeck was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Monday.
Sadzeck was called up July 13 and appeared in two games, surrendering three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings. He will now either report to Triple-A Nashville, get claimed by another team or be released outright, the first of which seems most likely. Ethan Small was called up from Nashville on Monday to replace Sadzeck on the active roster.
More News
-
Brewers' Connor Sadzeck: Returns to majors with Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Connor Sadzeck: Gets invite to Brewers camp•
-
White Sox's Connor Sadzeck: Demoted to minors•
-
White Sox's Connor Sadzeck: Joining White Sox for camp•
-
Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Gets procedure for elbow•